16,635 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 436.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 262,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,235,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 65.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

