1,806 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Bought by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA XAR opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.70. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $181.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Increases Dividend
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.