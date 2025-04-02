1,806 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Bought by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.70. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $181.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

