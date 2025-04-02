18,188 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

