19,926 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. DocuSign makes up about 0.5% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,742. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,369. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.