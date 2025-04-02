20,260 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 79.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 74.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

