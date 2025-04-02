28,669 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,156,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,493,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,967,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. Research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

