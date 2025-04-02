2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.37 and last traded at $36.54. 6,522,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

