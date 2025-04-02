367,239 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Acquired by Stonebridge Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 367,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 4.6% of Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonebridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

