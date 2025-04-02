3,958,507 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,958,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,205,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.31% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

