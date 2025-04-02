4,075 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 32.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $149.24.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

