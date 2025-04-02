47,657 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Acquired by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in APi Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

