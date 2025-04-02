5,003 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Analog Devices accounts for 1.0% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

ADI stock opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average of $219.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,684 shares of company stock worth $7,746,500 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

