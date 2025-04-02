5,595 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $783,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

