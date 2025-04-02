6,465 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.