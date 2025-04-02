6,884 Shares in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $198,310. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

NYSE FUL opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

