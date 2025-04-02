7,176 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,706,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,064,000 after purchasing an additional 183,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,665,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,312,000 after acquiring an additional 222,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,391,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Trading Down 0.4 %

Trimble stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

