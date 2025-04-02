78,396 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in DexCom by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after buying an additional 107,916 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

