998 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 998 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $232.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.86. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. The trade was a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,177. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

