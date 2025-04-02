A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 116801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.07.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,013.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

