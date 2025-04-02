AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Increases Dividend to $1.68 Per Share

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.6823 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 134.3% increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLVLY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

