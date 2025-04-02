AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Increases Dividend to $1.68 Per Share

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.6823 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 134.3% increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.72.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Howmet Could Be the Sleeper Aerospace Name of 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.