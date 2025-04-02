Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

