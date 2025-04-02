Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 2909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
