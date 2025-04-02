Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 2909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $15,049,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111,383 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.