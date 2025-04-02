Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 48,623 Shares of Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $611,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,188,405 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,134.90. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,922 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,315.22.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 200 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $2,724.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,536 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $502,370.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 42,987 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $599,668.65.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,846 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $25,899.38.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,143 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $216,090.61.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,674 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $164,836.88.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:HQL opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $5,242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,129,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 129,313 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

