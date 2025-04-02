ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,172 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $26,346.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,322,122. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,384 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $76,072.32.

On Monday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 854 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $19,172.30.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,937 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $229,345.96.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $194,522.79.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 811 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $20,193.90.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $164,304.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ACR opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a current ratio of 73.84. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ACR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

