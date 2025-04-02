Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect Addex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.42) per share and revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADXN opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

