Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect Addex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.42) per share and revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.
Addex Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ADXN opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.76.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
