ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 19693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADEN shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on ADENTRA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADENTRA

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.