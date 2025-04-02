ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 19693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADEN shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on ADENTRA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.
Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.
