Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 196,300 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agape ATP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATPC opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.31. Agape ATP has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 74.71% and a negative net margin of 194.09%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

