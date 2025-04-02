AIA Group Ltd Takes $449,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in AppLovin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on APP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.47.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,045,567.88. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $282.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.20 and a 200-day moving average of $286.70. The company has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.