Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,745,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 8,897,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

