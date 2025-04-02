Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Airbnb worth $1,244,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Airbnb by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after purchasing an additional 197,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,544.18. The trade was a 9.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,498,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,601,684.56. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock valued at $317,578,168. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

