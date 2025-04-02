Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,769,700 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 6,688,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 571.3 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

AKRBF opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It operates Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Valhall, Skarv and Ula fields. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

