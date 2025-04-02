Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It operates Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Valhall, Skarv and Ula fields. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

