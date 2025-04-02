Ali Mazanderani Buys 30,930 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 30,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 469,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,130. The trade was a 7.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ali Mazanderani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Ali Mazanderani purchased 8,316 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,997.88.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

