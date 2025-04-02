Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.59% and a negative net margin of 72.86%.
Allergy Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %
LON AGY opened at GBX 5.92 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.92. The stock has a market cap of £290.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.
About Allergy Therapeutics
