Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 129,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Clinton Walker purchased 36,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $141,354.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,972,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,520,943.81. The trade was a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alliance Entertainment by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AENT opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $165.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.17. Alliance Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.16). Alliance Entertainment had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.62%.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

