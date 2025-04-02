Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 117,617 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,617 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.06% of Encompass Health worth $191,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 15.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.