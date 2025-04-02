Allie Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Allie Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,952,000 after purchasing an additional 381,123 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,668,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,196,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after buying an additional 76,889 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,592,000 after buying an additional 112,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,052,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

