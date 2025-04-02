Allie Family Office LLC Purchases 2,385 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allie Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 181,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $472.70 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

