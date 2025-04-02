Allstate Corp Acquires Shares of 1,371 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $373.91 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.93 and a 200-day moving average of $386.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

