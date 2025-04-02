Allstate Corp Invests $475,000 in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.12. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

