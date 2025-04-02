Allstate Corp Purchases New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

