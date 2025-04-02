Allstate Corp Takes $452,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

