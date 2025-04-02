Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 43.5% in March

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,259.52. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 866,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 71,488 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 97,910 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PINE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 202,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,412. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $252.42 million, a PE ratio of 122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 814.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

