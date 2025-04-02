Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Announces Earnings Results

Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Altona Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of Altona Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Altona Rare Earths has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of -0.15.
About Altona Rare Earths
Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit. It is located in Tete Province, Northwest Mozambique, a mature and safe mining region of Africa, with excellent infrastructure.
