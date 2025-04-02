Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 38,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 388,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35.

In related news, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$32,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

