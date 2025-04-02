Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.99 and last traded at $192.43. 8,922,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 39,856,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

