Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $27.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,758.50. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 81.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 450,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Price Performance

Ameresco stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.