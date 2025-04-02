American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,390 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 70,074 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

