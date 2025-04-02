Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 206,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,021. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

