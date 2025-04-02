Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 388,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 267,303 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $11.41.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $542.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Amplify High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify High Income ETF

About Amplify High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

