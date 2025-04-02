Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 388,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 267,303 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $11.41.
Amplify High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $542.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.73.
Amplify High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify High Income ETF
About Amplify High Income ETF
The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify High Income ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.